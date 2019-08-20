SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Vandals caused at least $50,000 in damage to San Patricio County cotton farms.

Some Coastal Bend farmers got a better idea of just how costly it will be for them after their crops were damaged over the weekend.

It is believed that vandals used a knife to slice open bales of cotton along different county roads. Many of the farmers discovered the damage Monday morning.

If caught, the suspect or suspects are looking at felony charges.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said at least $50,000 in damage has been reported, and that number is expected to increase. Six months of hard work for South Texas farmers was vandalized in a matter of minutes.

"It's not good. Makes me angry," farmer Chris Keeney said. "Frustrated."

Keeney showed 3News the aftermath of the vandal's slicing spree, which left harvested cotton scattered across the field.

"Took me a day and a half in this field, and then move to the next field where there are five or six more bails they destroyed," Keeney said.

Keeney coordinates the module handling for the Gregory gin. Truck loads of cotton are now having to be scooped up and taken to the gin. He said the heinous act is costing time and money for everyone involved.

"We're not going to be able to recover all the cotton," Keeney said. "The cotton we will be able to recover is going to have sticks in it, dirt in it. Going to lower the grade."

"We're looking upward of $50,000 in damage we have just today," Sheriff Rivera said.

Rivera said so far there have been three reports and 15 modules, but he expects there are many more cases out there. He said this is the first time in his career that he has seen this type of widespread malicious crime in the county targeting farmers.

"I've seen them working day and night to process their harvest," Rivera said. "This is still very much a community in which farming is a primary source of funding for these people. We don't need this kind of stuff."

Investigators are now following up on leads and possible surveillance video to find the person or persons responsible.

"With the kind of response we've gotten lately, someone is going to call," Rivera said. "Someone is going to know something and help us out."

It that wasn't bad enough, the vandalism happened during a time when the price of cotton is down due to trade and tariffs. Last year, cotton was going for about 70 cents a pound. This year it is going for 10-12 cents less.

If you have any information that can help the Sheriff's Office with its investigation call them at 361-364-9600

