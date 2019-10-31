WACO, Texas — A hearing for the man accused of killing a Waco AT&T employee started at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Zachery McKee is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 61-year-old Kenneth Cleveland.

McKee confessed to killing Cleveland when he was arrested in 2018, but he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity at Thursday's hearing.

He also waived his right to a trial by jury.

Cleveland died on April 22, 2016, after he was stabbed more than 20 times, beaten and set on fire in an alley where he was working. Waco police initially thought the cause of death was electrocution.

Arrest records said McKee provided details only someone with direct knowledge of the death would know during his confession. He also told detectives he was hearing voices that he believed belonged to God telling him to kill Cleveland.

Three mental health professionals evaluated McKee to determine his state of mind during the killing. Two determined that he was insane at the time while one said he was sane.

At the hearingThursday, Judge Matt Johnson will use the results of those evaluations to decide whether McKee was insane at the time of Cleveland's death.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the doctors who evaluated McKee's state of mind are expected to speak during the hearing.

Cleveland’s family members are also planning to give victim impact statements on how his murder has affected their lives.

Cleveland's family asked their supporters to pause and pray with them outside the courthouse before the hearing.

Tom Needham with the DA's office said if found insane, McKee would be sent to a mental health facility where he could be held for the rest of his life.

In that case, a judge would make another ruling each year to determine whether he could still be a threat to the community and if he should stay committed to the facility.

Needham said in a case like McKee's, it's unlikely a court would ever find him not to be a threat to the community.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details from the hearing become available.

