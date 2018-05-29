SANTA FE, Texas – Students from other school districts gathered along Highway 6 in front of Santa Fe High School where students are returning to the campus for the first time since a deadly shooting made national headlines.

About a dozen teens held posters that read “#TexasStrong. Welcome back!” and “Kingwood Loves Santa Fe.” They were soon joined by other members of the community, young and old, hoping to comfort students as they arrived by bus.

Tuesday will be an emotional day at the campus, especially when the entire student body gathers at 10 a.m. to honor the victims.

Photos: Santa Fe students welcomed back to school

The school district says there won’t be any tests or assignments to finish the school year. Instead, the rest of the year is focused on the emotional needs of the kids.

There will only be one entrance and one exit at the school. Walls have been built to close off classrooms effected by the shooting.

Additional counseling will be offered throughout the day.

