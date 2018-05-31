HOUSTON - President Donald Trump will be meeting with the families of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting during a visit to the Houston area on Thursday.

Air Force One touched down at Ellington Field shortly before 11 a.m., and the president was greeted by state and federal officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.

The trip to Texas was originally tied to a fundraiser, but the White House confirmed Wednesday the president added to the itinerary time to meet with families from Santa Fe.

The president will have about 30 to 40 minutes to meet with those families of the victims.

Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed during the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.

Victims of Santa Fe High School shooting.

After meeting with the families, Trump will attend a fundraiser luncheon at the St. Regis in River Oaks hosted by the National Republican Senate Committee. It's a private event that sold tickets for $5,000 a person for the luncheon or $25,000 if you want to take a photo with the president.

Air Force One will land here at Ellington Field later this morning. The President @realDonaldTrump will meet with #SantaFeHigh shooting victims and families, before attending private fundraisers in Houston and later Dallas #khou11 pic.twitter.com/2V2krBuiGb — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 31, 2018

After Houston, Trump is scheduled to head to Dallas for more events.

