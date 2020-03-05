SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said police found two men dead Saturday night at a north-side apartment complex.

Around 6:30 p.m., North Patrol responded to reports of gunshots at 1700 Jackson Keller Road, the Lincoln Village Apartments. McManus said officers found two males in their 20s dead in their vehicles, and a preliminary investigation led him to believe this was a drug deal that turned fatal.

He said police have no leads at this time, and the bodies were still in the vehicles mid-evening as police waited to obtain a search warrant.

Watch for updates on this breaking news story at KENS5.com.

