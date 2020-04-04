SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old is in custody after police say he shot his mom, sister, and his one-month-old baby after suffering a mental episode.

The teen has since been identified as Lance Tello.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers were called out to the 9500 block of Five Forks around 2 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a 49-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a one-month-old baby boy with gunshot wounds.

Chief McManus stated that Tello was suffering from some mental health issues. After the shooting, he reportedly ran away from the scene but was found several blocks away. He was arrested and taken into custody.

It was noted that there were nine people in the home when the teen opened fire, according to Chief McManus.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while one is in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.