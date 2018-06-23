Curators at the Art Center of Corpus Christi are asking the public for help finding a popular statue that was stolen Thursday night.

Staff noticed the Lady of the Sam Durrill bronze-cast sculpture was missing when they arrived at work Friday morning. The sculpture was created by Buddy Tatum in honor of the Durrill family, who are known for their donations to the local art community.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please call police at 361-886-2600.

