Escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer arrested in Indiana

Casey White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder. He was set to go to trial next month for stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to law enforcement.

Lauderdale County (Ala.) Sheriff Rick Singleton said the two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals.

"Casey White and Vicky White are in custody," Singleton said at a news conference. "This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody."

Marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Vicky White when the marshals ran their vehicles into the truck to stop it.

When this happened, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Vicky shot herself. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Casey, who was also injured, surrendered. He, too, was taken to the hospital. However, Wedding said his injuries weren't as serious.

"I want to commend the Marshals' task force for being here and working diligently with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, to put two bad people [away] and get them off the street," Wedding said in a news conference at the scene.

The vehicle was found today in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was found at a car wash in the city, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembled Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, "that he wanted police to kill him," the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.

The escape

Casey was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility's assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, the morning of April 29.

Vicky White had planned to retire, and the day she and Casey White disappeared was to be her last day. She had sold her home about a month ago and talked about going to the beach.

Vicky White told co-workers she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But Singleton later said no such evaluation was scheduled. He said video showed the pair left the jail and went straight to that parking lot.

The patrol vehicle that the pair used when leaving the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot after their absence was discovered.

A warrant was issued for Vicky's arrest on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. She is not related to Casey White.

She violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting him, according to Singleton. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

“Casey White, as you’ve heard me say over and over and over is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street,” Singleton said.

'Armed and dangerous'

U.S. Marshals warned Vicky and Casey should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability, both individuals are armed," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a press conference shortly after the two went missing. He noted that Casey White “will stand out” because of his size — he stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds — even if he has changed his appearance.

Marshals said Casey has numerous tattoos, including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

