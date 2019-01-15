HOUSTON — Security is being increased at a Katy mosque after someone fired shots at it early Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says at least two shots were fired toward the Muslim-American Society Katy Center Mosque and are asking for information that may lead to an arrest.

One bullet hit the building, and another struck the windshield of a truck in the parking lot.

No one was hurt.

The center’s vice president, Hesham Ebaid, says they have increased security as a safety precaution.

“This is devastating for us,” Ebaid said. “This is a worship place. Why (would) someone shoot into a worship place?”

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Monday. Investigators have released a blurry picture of the vehicle involved, however, it’s difficult to make out the make and model.

So far, no motive has been released and neither has the surveillance video. However, Ebaid says it shows the vehicle stop on Baker Road outside their gates, then, “there is an individual who got out of the car and had a gun and he shot two bullets into the building. So at this time, we have no reason not to believe that this is someone angry.”

“This is quite concerning for us. This is one of the major Islamic centers in the area," Ebaid said.

Investigators released a grainy surveillance photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in firing shots at a Katy-area mosque.

According to Ebaid, 2,000 people visit the center each week, including 200 kids who attend school.

“If we are not feeling safe here, I don’t think that’s good for anyone, including our community, including the neighborhoods as well," he said.

As for the gunman, Ebaid assumes he doesn’t understand what this Islamic community is about.

“I hope that individual will come and say, ‘I’ve done something wrong in the past. I’d like to spend time and get to know you guys.’ And (we) would love to do that and we forgive him," Ebaid said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the gunman to contact (713) 221-6000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an individual being charged.

The Muslim-American Society Katy Center Mosque has done plenty of community outreach in the past in order to a dialogue with anyone who has questions about their faith. They plan to do so again this week by hosting a breakfast.