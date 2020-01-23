SEATTLE — A 9-year-old boy was released from the hospital Friday after being shot in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening. He was treated at Harborview Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his femur.

Judah, from Port Orchard, was walking with his family and fellow Jehovah's Witnesses through downtown Seattle on Wednesday around 5 p.m. They had just visited the Pacific Science Center and were walking back to the ferry.

As the group crossed 3rd & Pine, Judah was caught in the gunfire of a dispute and a bullet went through his femur, shattering the bone in places.

Despite the traumatic experience, family friend Erik Larson said Judah has stayed in good spirits.

"He's an incredible young man," Larson said. "He and his family set such a great example. In the face of adversity and hardship, I'm encouraged. I'm heartened."

Jon Scholes, head of the Downtown Seattle Association, praised officers who heard the gunshots and rushed to aid Judah and other shooting victims.

The boy was among eight people shot at the busy 3rd & Pine intersection in downtown Seattle at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

One suspect, who was also shot, was treated at Harborview and then taken into police custody.

Police are still searching for two suspects, Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both men are 24 years old and are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The suspects have a combined 65 arrests.

The woman who died has been identified as 50-year-old Tanya Jackson.

She was a tenant at Plymouth Housing, a non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness improve their lives.

Another shooting victim, a 55-year-old woman, was also a tenant at Plymouth Housing and remains in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

A spokesperson for Plymouth Housing said in a statement, "As part of our permanent supportive housing model, our buildings become close-knit communities; these women were like family to many. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and neighbors of all the victims.

A 32-year-old man who was shot remains in satisfactory condition at Harborview.

Four men ages 34, 35, 49 and the 21-year-old suspect were treated and released, according to hospital officials. The suspect was taken immediately into custody.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m., and police said it does not appear to be random. The violence apparently stemmed from a fight outside McDonald's.

"Witnesses told investigators that two or more male suspects were in a disturbance and began shooting at each other. They fled the scene immediately following the shooting," Seattle police said in a report.

The city pledged to add extra patrols in downtown Seattle since the latest melee.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the public can expect to see police officers near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street until further notice.

Seattle police are reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses and are searching for the suspects involved. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Seattle police with the investigation.

Seattle police ask if you have any information about suspects, photos, or video evidence of the shooting, to call their tip line at (206) 233-5000 or share at this link.

“I extend my support, and that of our City, to the victims and their families," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement. "I also want to express my profound gratitude to our first responders who worked quickly to help those who needed it. The men and women of the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department work every day to keep our city safe. I am also grateful to our partners at the King County Sheriff’s Office for their support during this incident."

A bullet hole was found in a King County Metro bus near the scene, but it's unclear if the bus was in service at the time of the shooting.

A witness told KING 5 she was in a coffee shop nearby when she heard a flurry of gunfire.

“Everyone just went to the ground, and as we were looking out the windows, people were running,” said Alex Bennett.

Bennett is a former nurse and rushed to help one of the victims.

“I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm,” explained Bennett.

She said police responded and put a tourniquet on the man's leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Another witness who was heading to the Link light rail station also heard the gunfire and said he ran into the light rail station to get help from police officers there.

“I just saw terror on people’s faces, they were all running,” said Douglas Converse. “It was chaos.”

Link light rail service to Westlake and University District was suspended while police responded to the area, but service has since resumed.

This shooting occurred shortly after Seattle police responded to an officer-involved shooting at 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street in Belltown around 3 p.m. The suspect in that shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no officers were hurt.

Chief Best said the two shootings do not appear to be related, but the crimes do have people who live and work in that area on edge.

The Downtown Seattle Association released a statement Wednesday in response to the downtown shooting saying in part "enough is enough."

"Our hearts go out to the victims of tonight’s shooting in downtown Seattle and we commend the Seattle Police and Fire Departments for their swift response to this tragedy. Criminal activity around Third and Pine has been persistent for far too long and too often has led to violence and innocent lives lost. The heart of our city should feel safe and welcoming for all who live, work and visit here. We call on public officials to devote the resources necessary to improve safety in downtown and take back Third Avenue from the criminals who have laid claim to it. On behalf of residents, small business owners, employers and visitors, we say enough is enough."

Just the day before, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, a man was found shot in the stairwell to Westlake Center. He later died from his injuries. No suspects were arrested in that shooting.

The victim in the Westlake Center shooting was identified as 55-year-old Martin Codd.

Chief Best reiterated Wednesday night investigators do not believe that any of these shootings are related.