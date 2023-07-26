2nd person arrested for murder in connection to Kostoryz Rd. game room shooting

46-year-old Ramondo Stewart is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, Corpus Christi police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second person has been arrested on murder charges following a shooting on Kostoryz Rd. that left one man dead and a woman injured.

46-year-old Ramondo Stewart was arrested on Tuesday, July 25 on two active warrants, one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one for murder, with a total bond of $1 million, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

This comes after police arrested 23-year-old Latraye Callandret on Thursday, July 13. He is also charged with murder.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Wednesday, July 12. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Kostoryz Rd. for reports of 30-50 gunshots heard and a man bleeding on the floor. At the same time, a 21-year-old woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital but died two days later, according to police. The woman is expected to survive.

An arrest affidavit for Callandret obtained by 3NEWS said at least 28 rounds were fired by at least two different guns in the shooting. Witnesses told police two men in masks robbed the game room, according to the affidavit. Callandret, who was inside the game room at the time, went outside, grabbed a gun from his car and began firing toward the area where the masked men ran.

The crime scene, where shell casings were found, spanned "a block or two," officials said.

Both men are in the Nueces County Jail.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!