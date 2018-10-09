CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police arrested Monday a second suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old female that happened Friday.

According to police, 22-year-old Nadia Ramos was shot at the intersection of Holly Road and Highway 286. She was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested 21-year-old Heriberto Segura on a murder warrant along with five other aggravated assault warrants after the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit provided information on his whereabouts.

CCPD homicide detectives also obtained warrants for the arrest of a second suspect, 34-year-old Javier Lopez. After coordinating with law enforcement agencies in Borger, Texas, the Borger Police Department and Borger Sheriff's Department were able to track Lopez down and arrest him Sunday.

Lopez was arrested on warrants for murder and an additional five separate aggravated assault charges.

Police are still investigating the case and urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 361-886-2840.

