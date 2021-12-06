'Crime Stoppers tip' leads to seizure of 24 marijuana plants, two arrested

Live plants, sealed plants, and cultivation equipment was found during this drug bust in Alice Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alongside growing equipment and a "Cannabis Bible", Alice police seized twenty-four marijuana plants and five vacuum sealed bags of processed weed according to the Alice Echo-News Journal.

Sgt. Herman Arellano said police received a "Crime Stoppers tip" about drugs at a residence on the 1600 block of Andrea. When officers arrived, Francisco A. Cansino Jr. answered the door.

Due to a strong smell of marijuana - as well Sgt. Brandon Reynolds observing the drug and other paraphernalia being visible through an open window - Arellano and other officers obtained a search warrant.

A search of the home and a shed in the back of the property led to the seizure.

"The shed was like a greenhouse and had a whole green house system in the works," Reynolds said.

Cansino and another man, Joey Valadez, were arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Anyone with information on a crime and would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of South Texas, Inc. at 361-664-7867 (STOP). Any information that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

