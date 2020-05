REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — A Refugio County Sheriff's Department sergeant is set to resign Wednesday after he was indicted by a Refugio County Grand Jury on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Sgt. Jeff Raymond was a firearms instructor who took care of all their computer programs, as well as a K-9 officer.

Raymond was a 20-year veteran on the force.

