Several law enforcement agencies assisted with the safe recovery of kidnapping victim Paulina Hernandez

The FBI Houston Division helped CCPD in locating the suspect, Thomas Hutchins, and his kidnapping victim, Paulina Hernandez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint on Thursday morning by her ex-boyfriend was located Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Paulina Hernandez's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hutchins, was in a stand-off with police but was apprehended just hours after the whole ordeal began.

CCPD says the suspect, Thomas Hutchins, was apprehended approximately at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.

"During the safe recovery of kidnapping victim, Paulina Hernandez, and apprehension of the offender in Live Oak County, the Corpus Christi Police Department received assistance from several law enforcement agencies and the community of Live Oak County. With their help, the victim was returned to her family and the offender was apprehended," stated the Corpus Christi Police Department.

According to CCPD, the George West Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Live Oak community members, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Live Oak Emergency Manager, Live Oak Voluntary Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Three Rivers Police Department,

and the United States Marshals Service Task Force all assisted in the safe recovery of Paulina Hernandez.

"Thank you for your assistance and job well done," stated CCPD on their social media page.

"Mr. Hutchins surrendered to law enforcement this afternoon (Saturday) after barricading himself in a home in Three Rivers, TX," said the FBI's Public Affairs Officer.