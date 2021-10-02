Several vehicles broken into in a Robstown neighborhood

Video surveillance captured a man checking car doors to see if they were unlocked.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Over the weekend, several vehicles were burglarized on the 400 block of West Avenue D in Robstown, according to Robstown police.

Police released surveillance images from a house in the neighborhood that caught a man in the act of checking car doors to see if they were unlocked.

The Robstown Police Department is now asking for the community’s help in identifying that man.

