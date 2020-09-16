x
WANTED: Sex Offender from the Coastal Bend area wanted by Mathis Police

The Mathis Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 45-year-old Gabriel Edward Morales.
Credit: Mathis PD

MATHIS, Texas — The Police Department in Mathis is asking the public for help in locating 45-year-old Gabriel Edward Morales. He is a registered sex offender who is believed to have ties with Corpus Christi, Mathis and the valley, according to police. 

Credit: Mathis PD

According to the Mathis PD's Facebook post, Morales is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Police say he has a history of violent tendencies. 

If you’re a Mathis resident, police are asking that you call (361) 547-2113 for any details you might have on his whereabouts. 

