NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's office is asking for your help in finding a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

32-year-old Patrick Richard Salcido is a male, around 5'6', weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he may be tonight -- you're being asked to call crime stoppers at 361-888-8477. If you're able to help, it could lead to a cash reward of $500.

