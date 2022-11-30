'I just want to know why' | Father of Shanquella Robinson wants more than justice, he wants answers

Last month, Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo during a trip with a group of six friends on Oct. 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The father of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of "friends" in Mexico, is now calling on authorities to charge the six people she traveled with, saying they were responsible for her death.

Robinson died last month in Cabo during a group trip with six of her friends. Robinson's family said those friends claimed her Oct. 29 death was because of alcohol poisoning.

Despite various accounts of what happened to Robinson, a death certificate found she died 15 minutes after suffering a broken neck and severe spinal cord injury. Her shocking death captured the hearts and minds of millions nationwide, with hashtag #justiceforshanquella trending on social media platforms demanding justice.

"As a father just sitting here knowing she suffered, and I couldn’t do nothing for her, and I couldn’t protect her," Bernard Robinson told WCNC Charlotte. “That’s what my plan was she’ll bury me, not me burying her.”

Now Mexican authorities are investigating her death as femicide, the equivalent of a homicide in America, and they have issued an arrest warrant for one of the people on the trip.

“She had her whole life ahead of her, she didn’t deserve this," Bernard Robinson said. “I’m not going to let her die in vain.”

Robinson said he wants more than justice, he wants answers.

“She was so full of life," he said. "I just want to know why."

