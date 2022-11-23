Sheriff: 13-year-old shot after teen opens fire into car with 5 people inside in Hebbronville

The boy was taken to a hospital in Laredo. We do not know his condition at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old was arrested in Hebbronville Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly opened fire into a car, striking a 13-year-old boy in the back, Jim Hogg County Sheriff Alacorn told 3NEWS.

A 911 call came into dispatch around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon about a shooting on the 600 block of E. Harrel St. Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to his back, Alacorn said. The boy was in a car with four others when the suspect, identified as Jonovan Moore, 17, opened fire into the car, hitting the 13-year-old, according to Alacorn. The other occupants were not injured.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Laredo. We do not know his condition at this time.

Moore was arrested just after 4 p.m. and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child and tampering with evidence, Alacorn said.

The motive is unknown and the crime is still under investigation. Texas DPS is assisting Jim Hogg County officials with the investigation.

