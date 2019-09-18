CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who police say is responsible for a weekend scare at Driscoll Children's Hospital is currently in the Nueces County Jail.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew Garza on Tuesday for an outstanding warrant related to family violence. According to authorities, Garza was also allegedly responsible for the lockdown Sunday at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Garza faces charges of assault and family violence.

There is currently no word on what charges Garza will face in regards to the incident at Driscoll Children's Hospital. 3News will keep you updated.

