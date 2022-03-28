Bryson Jackson died after shooting himself in the head while handling an AR-15 without supervision. According to the affidavit, the gun was not properly concealed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrived at Methodist Hospital South in response to a mother, Tinesha Jackson, who rushed her 3-year-old son, Bryson Jackson, to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday, March 27.

Bryson died from his injuries. According to the affidavit, Bryson and his 4-year-old brother were left at home with their uncle, Michael Goodman, while their mother, Tinesha, left to make a food run with her friend, Tedrick Butler.

Tinesha called the police after arriving home, and then drove Bryson to the hospital.

According to Tinesha, Butler, the owner of the AR-15, left the gun in her bedroom on top of a box that was covered by clothes at the foot of her bed.

The affidavit states that Tinesha allegedly knew that the firearm was unsecured.

Butler was charged with criminally negligent homicide, possession of a prohibited weapon, tampering with evidence, and possession with intent to sell. His bond is set at $200,000.

Tinesha was arrested, but she has since been release. She was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Goodman, who said he was sleeping on the couch at the time that the accidental shooting occurred, woke up when he heard a gunshot.

According to the affidavit, Goodman found Bryson on the floor next to the AR-15 and the storage box at the foot of his mother's bed.

After investigators obtained a search warrant, they arrived at the residence on 493 Tonawanda Cv. According to the affidavit, investigators found spent cartridge casings, a backpack containing marijuana, and marijuana in Tinesha's bedroom closet.

MPD said that two AR style pistols and one Glock 9mm pistol illegally converted to a fully automatic firearm were found outside behind the home.

Butler was taken to 170 N. Main St. for further questioning. According to the affidavit, Butler allegedly waived his rights, admitting to ownership of the black backpack, the two AR style guns, and the Glock 9mm pistol.