Shooting at gas station on Staples Street, one victim

Officers were called to scene for reports of gunfire around 5:40. Details are limited at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers received a call for a shooting at gas station on South Staples Street, crossroad Yorktown Blvd.

Officials say details are minimal at this time, so stay with us at 3News as we keep you updated on this breaking story.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.