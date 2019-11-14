SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A suspect has been captured in a shooting that wounded at least five people at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference about 10 a.m. at Central Park to report about the school shooting.



The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. at the campus at 21900 Centurion Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was described only as an Asian male wearing dark clothing. At least five people were reported injured, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Officials at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia say they are treating a total of four patients from Saugus High School. One female and two males are in critical condition, while another male is listed in good condition.

Lockdowns have just been lifted at all William S. Hart Unified High School District campuses, with the exception of Arroyo Seco Junior High and Saugus High. Santa Clarita city officials now say parents should not go to Bouquet Canyon Church to be reunited with students from Saugus High School. Parents should go to Central Park.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those who responded. Sheriff's officials also searched a home in the 22900 block of Sycamore Creek Drive, possibly where the suspect lives.

The White House has released a statement saying President Donald Trump "is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

No further details on the incident were confirmed.