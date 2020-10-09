Shooting at home on Gabriel St. and McArdle; 2 suspects on the loose.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to a shooting down Gabriel Street and McArdle.
Police say an altercation between two men happened inside of a home before one man was shot several times. Police say the man was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting left the house on foot, according to police. Authorities are still looking for the suspects. If you or anyone you know has any information, please call police at (361) 882-2600.