Shooting at Lone Star Market on Greenwood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store on the city's west side.

Police say it happened at the Lone Star Market on Greenwood and Buenos Aires Street just after 7p.m. when a fight broke out between two men outside of the store.

One man pulled a gun and fired shots.

The victim was hit three times and rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

