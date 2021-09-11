Shooting occurs during attempted burglary at Red Roof Inn

Tuesday, Nov. 9th around 2 a.m. a man was shot during a burglary attempt. The victim is currently receiving care and the suspect is in custody.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Tuesday morning, around 2 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Red Roof Inn on South Padre Island Drive. There officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. It has not been determined if he was staying at the Red Roof Inn.

Officials say this appears to be a random burglary attempt, and that they already have a suspect in custody. The suspect in question is an 18 year old man.

