Officers who responded to shooting at Rich's Billiards cleared of wrongdoing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grand jury in Nueces County has decided not to take further action after reviewing all of the evidence in the officer-involved shooting case on March 29 in Corpus Christi.

Four police officers have been cleared of any possible criminal wrongdoings after 33-year-old Robert Lee Canchola was shot and killed by police. Police had been looking for Canchola after he shot three people inside Rich's Billiards on Weber Road.

After the shooting inside the pool hall, witnesses advised officers that Canchola was last seen on foot, running toward an apartment complex on Schanen Blvd. that night.

When officers located Canchola, he attempted to flee before pulling out a handgun. At that point, police opened fire on him. Officers would then administer life saving measures on him until medics arrived. Canchola later died.

A witness speaks out after the shooting:



Officers Involved

Senior Officer Charles Tanner has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 6.5 years.

Officer Armando Cisneros has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 2.5 years.

Officer Remington Strickland has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 2.5 years.

Officer Gerry Montelongo has been a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 2.5 years.

