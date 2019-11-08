BEEVILLE, Texas — On Friday night around 11 PM, Beeville Police received a shots fired call near the intersection of Lexington Road and Nimitz Drive.

After they arrived on scene, officials said they found a Caucasian man who had been shot.

According to police, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police said since this is an ongoing investigation, they are continuing to interview witnesses and potential suspects.

They ask for anyone who may have seen the shooting or knows something about the case to contact them at (361) 358-8100 or Crimestoppers at (361) 362-0206.

