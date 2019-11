CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in the parking lot of the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

Police said two Hispanic males fled the scene in a blue, older model Ford Mustang.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported to Bay Area hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be okay.

According to police, the robbery was the result of an apparent robbery.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: