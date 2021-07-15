Man shoots burglar inside his home in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — On Thursday morning, a Robstown man woke up to a man breaking into his home and looking to rob it. The incident happened in the 600 block of Avenue C.
The burglar, a 30-year-old man, got into the home through a back door. The homeowner shot the man one time and hit him on the butt.
The man was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to recover.
