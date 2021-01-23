Shooting is city's first official homicide of 2021

West side shooting ends in death of local man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first official homicide in the city of Corpus Christi happened early Saturday.

A man was fatally shot in a apparent drive-by shooting on the city's west side.

Police were called out to Ahern Street near North Port Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene the victim had died from his injuries.

Few details are known about what caused the shooting but police say the suspect showed up at a local hospital with a gun shot wound.

Officers are calling this the first official homicide of 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation.