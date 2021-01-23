Shooting is city's first official homicide of 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first official homicide in the city of Corpus Christi happened early Saturday.
A man was fatally shot in a apparent drive-by shooting on the city's west side.
Police were called out to Ahern Street near North Port Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene the victim had died from his injuries.
Few details are known about what caused the shooting but police say the suspect showed up at a local hospital with a gun shot wound.
Officers are calling this the first official homicide of 2021.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to come forward and contact police.