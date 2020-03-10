x
14-year-old boy shot, killed near Horne Road in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police say preliminary information leads them to believe that this was an accident.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 14-year-old boy has died as a result of an accidental shooting this evening. Police say several teenagers were playing with a gun and it somehow went off, killing one of them.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Corpus Christi police officers were called out to the 1900 block of Horne Road for a call in reference to a gun shot.

When officers arrived, they found a boy dead from gun shot wounds.

Police say preliminary information leads them to believe that this was an accident.

"It looks like it was an unfortunate accident between a couple of males, possibly playing with a fire arm," Senior Office Travis Pace with CCPD said.

"Right now, we join the family in mourning this loss. Take a minute. Take a little bit of time. Talk to your loved ones and talk about safety and stuff because we don't want to see any kind of accident or tragedy like this."

   

