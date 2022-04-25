Shooting on Alameda Street leaves 16-year-old hospitalized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An early morning shooting on Monday has left a 16-year-old hospitalized, officials say.
Around 2:10 in the morning, Apr. 25, Corpus Christi Police Department Officers responded to reports of a 16-year old walk in patient at Driscoll Children's Hospital who had been shot.
Once on scene they spoke with the victim, a 16-year-old young man, as well as his parents. The father of the victim said they were at home on the 4800 block of South Alameda Street when he heard a loud pop.
When he went outside, he found that his son had been shot by an unknown suspect on a bike wearing a ski mask.
Officials say that the victim's injuries aren't life threatening. At this time, the suspect is not in custody, and CCPD has not released information on their identity.
If you have any information on this case, please reach out to officials at 361-888-TIPS.
