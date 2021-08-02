2 people shot with same bullet on Everhart Road near Corona Drive, police say

Police say the suspects are currently on the loose.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting near Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive sent two people to the hospital on Monday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Everhart Road and Corona Drive behind Sam's Club.

Police said two victims were hit by the same bullet and are believed to have minor injuries.

The suspects, however, are currently on the loose, according to police.

