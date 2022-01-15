Fatal shooting on Gollihar, suspected vehicle spotted on surveillance footage

Early Saturday morning, police arrived to find the 38-year old victim dead on scene. A light colored sedan was filmed leaving the scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15th, CCPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Gollihar/Bernandino for a shooting.

There officers found a 38-year-old shooting victim who was dead on scene.

No further information about the victim has been released at this time. Investigators are still actively working on this case and following up on leads.

At this time, CCPD is asking the public's help to identify occupants that were traveling in a vehicle of interest. Surveillance footage in the area captured images of a light in color sedan.

The vehicle was last seen turning southbound on Prescott. If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupant(s), please call theCriminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2858 or 361-886-2676.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.