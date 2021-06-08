Suspect on the loose after shooting a man on Morgan Avenue

According to police, two men got into an altercation when a 27-year-old man pulled out a gun and struck a 29-year-old man in the leg.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: Previous reports stated that the suspect had been arrested. However, the person arrested was not related to this shooting.

Corpus Christi police were called to the scene of a shooting just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Espinosa Street.

According to police, two men got into an altercation on Espinosa Street when a 27-year-old man pulled out a gun and struck a 29-year-old man in the leg.

The shooter would then take some of the victim's personal items and drive away in a White Buick four door Sedan, according to police. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

While searching the area, police said they found a vehicle that matched the description of the shooter's and began pursing it. However, when they arrested the driver, it turned out to be 24-year-old Ruben De La Cruz, who was wanted for probation violations.

The suspect involved in the shooting is still on the loose.

Police said they are still investigating what led to the shooting, but the 27-year-old driver now faces charges of aggravated robbery.