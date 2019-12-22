CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was busy this afternoon in the city's westside where shots rang out on the 500 block of 19th Street.

Police say they responded just after 1 p.m. to the 500 block of 19th street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, witnesses said that two men had an argument over one owing the other money.

That is when one man opened fire on the other man's car, according to police.

Officials say he fired 10 to 15 rounds into the car, but luckily no one was inside at the time.

"Anytime you're firing a weapon indiscriminately, you're putting other lives in danger and that's definitely not a good thing. It could have been a lot worse. Absolutely, it could have been a lot worse," said Lieutenant Bryan Hager.

Police tell 3News that they have one man in custody and he is being charged with aggravated assault.

