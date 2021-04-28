One arrested after a shooting on Baldwin

Police have confirmed that the person who was shot is expected to be OK after experiencing non-life-threating injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An altercation over a dog at a home on Cheyenne St. and Baldwin Blvd in Corpus Christi resulted in someone being shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police have confirmed that the person who was shot is expected to be OK after experiencing non-life-threating injuries.

The shooter has been taken into custody.

