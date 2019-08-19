DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Three men remain in the Duval County Jail following what began as a major money bust over the weekend but ended up being a failed escape plan.

It turned out, one of the suspects was a wanted felon out of Beaumont, Texas.

It was Saturday when Duval County deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 59 in Freer, Texas. They searched the vehicle and found marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Francisco Lira-Sauceda, and front passenger 18-year-old Anthonio Sahagua of Beaumont, were both arrested for possession of marijuana. A rear passenger, 19-year-old Christian Aguilera, was arrested for money laundering.

According to the Duval County Sheriff's Office, Aguilera also had an aggravated assault warrant after he was accused of shooting a 13-year-old. He was on the run to Mexico and had asked the two other suspects to take him there.

All three are currently in custody in the Duval County Jail.

