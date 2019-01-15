HOUSTON — Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help in identifying the suspect who fired shots at a Katy-area mosque early Monday.

At least two shots were fired toward the Muslim-American Society Katy Center Mosque.

One bullet hit the building, and another struck the windshield of a truck in the parking lot.

No one was hurt.

Mosque employees believe the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday but the bullet holes weren’t discovered until that afternoon.

Investigators released a grainy surveillance photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. The make and model is undetermined.

The mosque is located at 1800 Baker Road in far west Harris County.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.crime-stoppers.org.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the suspect. All tipsters remain anonymous.







