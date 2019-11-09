TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department have released several 9-1-1 calls that came in during a shots fired call at Walmart Wednesday on Highway 64 and Loop 323.

Tyler police say witnesses heard the noise, which some say sounded like gunshots, come from the back of the store. Police say no one was shot and there was no evidence of shots being fired.

The call came at about 6:05 p.m. at the Walmart on Highway 64 and Loop 323.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined there was no active shooter inside the store. However, the store was cleared so police could find potential victims or suspects.

Police say witnesses said they heard the sound of gunshots coming from the rear of the store or outside behind the building.

"I heard PAT. PAT-PAT-PAT-PAT. It sounded like a cap gun. It didn't really sound real at first," Eddie Christanelli, who was in the store, said. "I saw like a hundred customers, a whole flock of customers running by. My immediate reaction was I'm going to start running with them."

Christanelli says the Walmart employees helped to keep customers calm during the evacuation.

"The Walmart employees were like, 'Get out the front! Get out the front!'" Christanelli recalled. "As soon as I made it outside, the sheriff, the cops, everybody was here."

Shortly after evacuating, Christanelli says a law enforcement told him no one had been shot.

Police conducted a search of the wooded area behind the building and could not find any evidence of shots being fired. Police say they also did not find any victims behind the store.

Police say there were some customers or employees who suffered personal health issues, but there were no other injuries.

"I was freaking out. I was like, 'Is my babies alright?'" Christanelli, who is the father of young children, said. "Once I realized they were safe, I was okay."

The store has since reopened.