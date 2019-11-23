EDINBURG, Texas — Since Tuesday, Border Patrol Agents seized more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana along with 28 pounds of cocaine in six separate incidents.

On Wednesday, McAllen agents working near Havana, Texas, observed several drug smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande after entering the United States illegally. Responding agents requested the assistance of a nearby air unit.

Upon arrival of the air asset, the smugglers dropped the bundles of marijuana and fled into Mexico. Agents searched the immediate area and discovered six bundles weighing more than 219 pounds, worth more than $175,000.

That same day, Rio Grande City agents working line operations near the community of Refugio, Texas, observed four smugglers carrying drug bundles after crossing the Rio Grande. As the agents attempted to apprehend them, the smugglers abandoned the marijuana and fled to Mexico. Agents successfully recovered four bundles weighing more than 281 pounds worth more than $224,000.

A few hours later, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents working near Roma, Texas, observed multiple subjects near the Rio Grande carrying several marijuana bundles. As the smugglers walked north, they immediately dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico after agents attempted to arrest them. A search of the area led to the discovery of more than 114 pounds of marijuana worth more than $92,000.

On Thursday evening, Rio Grande City agents performing line watch duties, observed several drug smugglers walking north on an open field after illegally entering the United States. As the agents attempted to arrest them, the smugglers abandoned the marijuana and absconded to Mexico. Agents searched the fields and discovered six bundles, weighing more than 382 pounds. The marijuana has an estimated worth of $306,000.

Friday morning, Brownsville agents responded to a report of several smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande. As agents responded and arrived to the area, the drug smugglers dropped the marijuana bundles and fled to Mexico. Agents seized five bundles weighing more than 264 pounds and worth an estimated $212,000.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Falfurrias Border Patrol agents seized more than 28 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $910,000.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

