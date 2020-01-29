SINTON, Texas — Sinton detectives are investigating allegations of a threat made by a middle school student.

A message was posted to social media Tuesday afternoon by Smith Middle School, warning parents that a student made the threat.

The child is currently being questioned, and will not be allowed to return to school as of yet.

In the social media post, parents were told the school district takes all threats seriously.

