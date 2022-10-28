Six men arrested as part of DPS effort to fight human trafficking

The arrests were all made on Wednesday with help from Jefferson County deputies and Beaumont and Port Arthur Police officers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested six Southeast Texas men this week as part of a human trafficking investigation.

The men, ranging in age from 18 to 48-years-old, were arrested as part of a "human trafficking demand reduction operation" that took place in the Beaumont area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The following men were arrested on felony solicitation of prostitution charges and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility to be booked in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Joshua Paul Hollis, 45

Jonathan Michael Miller, 29

Christopher Dontae Moore, 26

Devin Eugene Walker, 23

Hayden Julian Wallace, 18

Robert James Wiltz, 48

When 12News contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety via email about the arrests they did not give many details about the arrests saying they were part of an "ongoing investigation."

"There is no additional information available," they said.

The DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigation and made the arrests with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Beaumont and Port Arthur Police officers.

Until just over a year ago solicitation of prostitution was a misdemeanor in Texas but, in September 2021 it became a state jail felony.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

