HOUSTON — Six people were shot after a fight broke out at a house party in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a large group of people were at an "instant house party" that started via Snapchat.

"It was just a random group of people receiving an invite (on the app)," said HPD Det. Ragsdale.

Ragsdale said there were between 30 to 100 people at the party, including teens and adults.

Officers said several party-goers got into an argument and multiple people started shooting at each other.

Three people were shot at the home located in the 1200 block of Mylla Street.

Police say one of the cars leaving the house was followed by another group in a tan van. The group in the van apparently opened fire on the other group as they drove down the East Freeway.

Police say three people who were riding in the car were shot as well. They pulled over at a gas station nearby and called for help.

As the investigation continued, police learned another person was at the hospital after they were shot in the hand, bringing the total number of people shot to seven.

All six victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and all are expected to be OK. Five males, ages 18-19, and one 17-year-old female were shot.

Officers are looking for those in the tan van. No one has been arrested at this time.

On Saturday, the assistant manager at the gas station said the security cameras aren't working and they don't have any footage from the incident.

KHOU 11 News also spoke with a man who lives in the neighborhood. He said it's usually pretty quiet but a shooting is not unusual. He said he heard a lot of gunshots last night and found four bullet holes in his house.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

