SEATTLE —

A South Seattle family said that they were targeted with gunfire, and have no idea why.

The family says they're living in fear after several rounds of shots tore through their home on Sunday night.

Inside were a couple in their 70's and their two daughters.

Surveillance video shows three people walking down their street, and then a series of rapid shots could be heard.

The family said a couple of the bullets narrowly missed the older couple, who were in their bedroom.

"She was lucky that she didn't get hit. My mom was lucky that she didn't get hit. So was my dad. It could have been a mass murder," one female family member said.

According to a family member, it is the eighth time in a year that the home has been hit by gunfire or BB guns.

Windows have been smashed and there is significant damage to the interior of the home.

The family member provided evidence of communication with police, but they've grown frustrated with a lack of attention to the case.

On Wednesday, the family posted the surveillance video online to prompt interest in an answer.

A Seattle Police Department spokesman said an investigation is ongoing, but could not provide additional details.