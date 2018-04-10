CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 20-year-old male was arrested Thursday morning after police say he drove a stolen vehicle into the side of a business and burglarized it.

Police were called out around 7 a.m. to a smoke shop in the 4900 block of Holly Road. Video surveillance captured images of a tan pickup crashing into the building. Authorities said the suspect stole several items from the shop before leaving.

During their investigation, police were notified that a similar smash and grab burglary had occurred just moments before at the Spec's liquor store in the 6400 block of Weber Road. Police are still trying to determine if the two burglaries are related.

Shortly after the smoke shop burglary, police received reports that a tan pickup had crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of Weber Parkway and Herndon before losing control and ended up in someone's lawn. Neighbors saw the driver attempting to flee and tried to give chase, but the driver escaped over a fence.

Police caught up with the suspect a short time later and arrested him. He was identified as 20-year-old Joe Castro.

According to authorities, the tan pickup the suspect was driving had been reported stolen on Monday. The suspect now faces multiple charges including a hit and run, burglary and driving a stolen vehicle.

