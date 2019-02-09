CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for a robber who held up a south side gas station at gunpoint late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Corner Store on Mcardle and Rickey Drive around 11:30 p.m.. The clerk told them the gunman was wearing a ski mask when they arrived and demanded money.

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and other store goods. Luckily no one was hurt.

The suspect is about 5'5 tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweat pants.

Call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

