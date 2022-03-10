22-year-old Rene Alfredo Alvaredo is also charged with failure to stop and render aid after the toddler was run over at an apartment complex.

HOUSTON — A second charge was been filed against the driver blamed for the hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old boy over the weekend.

The 22-year-old man is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. He was later identified by Houston police as Rene Alfredo Alvarado. According to court documents, Alvarado was released on bond in Collin County, north of Dallas, on another DWI charge.

Police said Alvarado was speeding in a Dodge Ram pickup through the parking lot of an apartment complex when he hit the toddler. Police said the man kept driving and tried to leave, but witnesses stopped him until first responders arrived.

It happened Saturday on Nairn Street, near South Gessner Road and Bissonnet Street, shortly after 4 p.m.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said responding officers reported that Alvardo showed signs of intoxication. A drug recognition expert evaluated him at the scene.

Intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid are second-degree felonies and carry a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Editor's note: Houston police originally reported the victim was a 1-year-old child. They later said the child was a 2-year-old boy.